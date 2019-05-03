imago Theatre World Premiere of PEBBLE Opens Next Friday

From Imago's creator of The Reunion and Fallout, Carol Triffle puts up her latest work Pebble. Pebble is an outsider, or an artist, until one day a mysterious visitor comes and things begin to unravel through song, dance, and pills shared like snacks. Hilarious and heartbreaking.

Pebble - herself - is a mystery. She yearns to be touched by another, but spends most of her days with jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. She thinks of the mental institution where she voluntarily resides, as her art studio. It is here that she paints horses so wild they appear to be running off the canvas. She flirts recklessly with the Medical Orderly and harbors distrust of Nurse Megan, who chirpily promises special treatments via loudspeaker bulletins. Pebble feels alone, until one day, a mysterious visitor comes to see her. In his presence, things begin to unravel even further, sending ripples throughout the staff.

Carol's Triffle's Pebble is a study in missed connections, conflicting impulses and thwarted desires, and a prismatic exploration of loneliness and what it means to be an outsider - or an artist.

Pebble features a strong ensemble of veteran Imago performers - Danielle Vermette as the mercurial Pebble, Kyle Delamarter as the mysterious Nick, Jon Farley as the Medical Orderly and Megan Skye Hale as Nurse Megan.

PEBBLE

MAY 10 to MAY 25

Thur/Fri/Sat 7:30;



Only one Sunday show during the entire run of Pebble -

May 12, 2:00pm

Take your mom to the theatre on Mother's Day!

Two-for-one tickets to Pebble on Sunday, May 12.

Call Imago for your free Mother's Day tickets at 503-231-9581.

TICKETS: ONLY $10 TO $20

503.231.9581 | TICKETSWEST.COM: 503.224.8499

Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Avenue





