Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Portland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Portland Award Winners

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kimberly Hergert - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose

Best Direction Of A Musical

Merideth Kaye Clark - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory

Best Direction Of A Play

Dorinda Toner - A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Stream

Seth Renne - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater

Best Editing Of A Stream

Mark Daniels - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carl Farber - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose

Best Musical

ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Ella Korn - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Lance Nuttman - NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Malia Tippets - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Lily Russell - ALEX GETTING BETTER - Oregon Children's Theatre

Best Play

A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Meyer - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Moen - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

MIDDAY CABARET - Broadway Rose

Best Streaming Musical

DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose

Best Streaming Play

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jenn Grinels - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lana Sage - ALEX GETTING BETTER - OCT Young Professionals

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Debbie Harmon Ferry - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Portland Center Stage