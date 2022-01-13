Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Portland Awards
ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Portland Award Winners
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kimberly Hergert - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose
Best Direction Of A Musical
Merideth Kaye Clark - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory
Best Direction Of A Play
Dorinda Toner - A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company
Best Direction Of A Stream
Seth Renne - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater
Best Editing Of A Stream
Mark Daniels - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carl Farber - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose
Best Musical
ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Ella Korn - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Lance Nuttman - NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Malia Tippets - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Lily Russell - ALEX GETTING BETTER - Oregon Children's Theatre
Best Play
A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Meyer - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Moen - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
MIDDAY CABARET - Broadway Rose
Best Streaming Musical
DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose
Best Streaming Play
DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jenn Grinels - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lana Sage - ALEX GETTING BETTER - OCT Young Professionals
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Debbie Harmon Ferry - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Portland Center Stage