Wash Your Cares Away At Broadway Rose Theatre with HONKY TONK LAUNDRY

Broadway Rose Theatre Company kicks off its 2022 Season of Live Musicals with Honky Tonk Laundry. Preview performance is Thursday January 27, with opening night on Friday, January 28, and performances continuing through February 20.

Evening performances are Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Sundays, and on Saturdays, February 5, 12 and 19. Performances are held at The Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard. Tickets are priced from $30 to $50 for adults (depending on date).

Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. $5 tickets are available for Oregon Trail Card holders through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit www.broadwayrose.org, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office at 12850 SW Grant Avenue, Tigard.

This jukebox musical written and created by Roger Bean ("The Andrews Brothers," "Winter Wonderettes") is full of country favorites from Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and more! When Lana Mae Hopkins, owner and proprietress of the Wishy Washy Washateria, hires Katie to help out, they soon find themselves up to their elbows in soap, suds, and cheatin' hearts. The women join forces to transform the laundromat into a bootscootin' honky-tonk and exact a touch of revenge against those that done 'em wrong.

"For me, nothing beats sitting in a dark theater and listening to two dynamic singers perform country music," says director Sharon Maroney. "I love the songs about women who have defied the odds. I love the passion in the lyrics and the story telling. Country music is fun and uplifting - it makes you want to get up and dance. I think everyone can enjoy a musical that celebrates life today."

The Broadway Rose production will be directed by Sharon Maroney with music direction from Mak Kastelic and choreography by Dan Murphy. The creative team includes Sean O'Skea (Set Designer), Carl Farber (Lighting Designer), Kimberly Hergert (Costume Designer), James Sharinghousen (Prop Designer), Brian Karl Moen (Sound Designer), Jane Holmes (Wig Designer), and Jessica Junor (Production Stage Manager).

The cast comprises Jessica Brandes as Katie Lane and Emily Cadiz as Lana Mae Hopkins.

A message on safety:

Per Oregon's indoor mask requirement, all guests and staff must wear a mask in the theater. In addition, Broadway Rose is requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance for anyone not vaccinated. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test along with photo identification will be checked at the door prior to entry. Artists have been vaccinated and actors are not required to wear masks while performing. Broadway Rose has also implemented a number of safety measures and practices including improved air handling and cleaning. For more information visit www.broadwayrose.org/company-updates.