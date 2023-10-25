WONDERLAND A Sketch Comedy Show By Jason Rouse

WONDERLAND is back! The fourth all-new installment of original sketch comedy from writer/actor/director Jason Rouse.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

WONDERLAND A Sketch Comedy Show by Jason Rouse announced at The Siren Theater (3913 N. Mississippi Ave.) November 10-11 & 17-18. All shows at 7:30 pm | $20 general admission. Click Here.

WONDERLAND is back! The fourth all-new installment of original sketch comedy from writer/actor/director Jason Rouse (Weekend at Bernie's, Live Wire, The 3rd Floor, Sweat) takes the stage at the Siren Theater for a limited 4-night run November 10-11 and 17-18. Fill the gap between the end of spooky season and the start of non-stop holiday cheer with hilarious tales of mediocre men, time-traveling nepo babies, discouraged magicians, punchable faces, amateur ASMR, and teenagers who are tired of your crap.

Seasoned favorites Scott Engdahl and David Burnett join Rouse and six up-and-coming performers whose parents, for one reason or another, don't seem to mind them hanging out with sketch comedians. Rest assured that local teens Sam Burnett, Abby Collins, Zola DeMarco, Roscoe Finkel, Rufus Smith, and Iain Traylen are properly supervised, fed, and more than ready to go toe to toe with three of Portland's funniest middle-aged persons. 

Four nights only, Click Here! All shows at 7:30 pm, $20 general admission.




