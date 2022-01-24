Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra Announces Winter Concert

pixeltracker

The concert is on January 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 24, 2022  
Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra Announces Winter Concert

The Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra will present its Winter Concert on January 25th at 7:00 p.m. in the Jacoby Auditorium of Umpqua Community College.

Young musicians, age 6 and older will take the stage and display their talents on the violin, viola, cello and string bass. Musical selections will consist of a Teleman Concerto, music from Pirates of the Caribbean, Finale No. 12 by Haydn and the Pinery Boy-Reflections on a Wisconsin Folk Song.

For more information about the organization, go to: https://www.umpquavalleyyo.org/ or call 643-5035.


Related Articles View More Portland Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE COLOR PURPLE Will Embark On UK Tour This Autumn
  • First Cyrano Rush £15 Tickets Released Today at 12pm For the Jamie Lloyd Company's CYRANO DE BERGERAC
  • Photos: First Look at Lucie Jones, Ryan Reid, and the New Company of WICKED in London
  • England To No Longer Require Masks in Theaters