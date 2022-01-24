Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra Announces Winter Concert

The Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra will present its Winter Concert on January 25th at 7:00 p.m. in the Jacoby Auditorium of Umpqua Community College.

Young musicians, age 6 and older will take the stage and display their talents on the violin, viola, cello and string bass. Musical selections will consist of a Teleman Concerto, music from Pirates of the Caribbean, Finale No. 12 by Haydn and the Pinery Boy-Reflections on a Wisconsin Folk Song.

For more information about the organization, go to: https://www.umpquavalleyyo.org/ or call 643-5035.