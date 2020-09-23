Triangle productions! Presents MEET ME IN UNCANNY VALLEY - PART 1

The show is based on some well known (and lesser known) fairy tales mixed with autobiographical true events.

triangle productions! in conjunction with Sherry Okamura presents a dramatic reading of a new storytelling musical.

Mermaids, witches and bats, OH MY! Portland's second indoor post-COVID performance is a story of intersectionality, chosen family, and maybe, just maybe, a little bit of hope.

Based on some well known (and lesser known) fairy tales mixed with autobiographical true events based right here in Oregon, this live event weaves together a new tale for our very strange times.

Theater COVID safety protocols:

TWO safety barriers between musician and audience.

Intimate space with limited seating/mobility, families and couples will be allowed to sit together.

All audience members required to wear masks covering tip of nose to chin

Social distancing measures will be in effect.

All tickets will be digital

Patrons will get temperature checks before being seated.

Price: General admission $15 - seating is limited!

Where: Board Room Cabaret space at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza - 1785 NE Sandy Blvd

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/onsite/event/4747332

