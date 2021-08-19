Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Triangle Productions Presents THE BODY OF THE WORLD, Opening September 9

Raissa Fleming returns to triangle's stage after 29 years to perform in Eve Ensler's The Body of the World.

Aug. 19, 2021  

Raissa Fleming returns to triangle's stage after 29 years to perform in Eve Ensler's (The Vagina Monologues) one-person show In The Body of the World.

Eve celebrates the strength and joy that connect a single body to the planet. As an activist and artist, Ensler has spent her career speaking about the female body.

While working in the Congo, where war continues to inflict devastating violence on women, she was diagnosed with stage III/IV uterine cancer. This diagnosis erased the boundaries between Ensler's work and her own body.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.trianglepro.org.


