Triangle Productions Presents MY BUDDY BILL by Rick Cleveland

MY BUDDY BILL will be presented September 10 – 26.

On a visit to the White House, a dog-loving screenwriter reprimands Buddy, the First Dog, for piddling on the Oval Office rug. This canine interaction will spark a lasting relationship with President Clinton.

Featuring Joe Healy as Rick

Joe has been seen on triangle's stage in such shows as The Irish Curse, In the Next Room, and Pageant. This is his first foray in a one-person show.

Directed by Donald Horn

Stage Manager - Jason Coffey

COVID-19 Safety!

*Must wear a mask before entering and during your time in the space

*temperatures will be checked at door

*limited seating to only 23 people

*all paperless - no paper tickets or programs will be available

*Must have a reservation - call 503-239-5919

MY BUDDY BILL

By Rick Cleveland (writer for The West Wing, Six Feet Under)

September 10 - 26

Thursday, Friday, Saturday @ 7:30

One Sunday Matinee September 20th at 2 pm

THIS IS A ONE-ACT PLAY - NO INTERMISSION

www.trianglepro.org

Shows View More Portland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You