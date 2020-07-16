Tower Theatre Will Re-Open With Summer Series 'One For All, All For One'

The Tower Theatre will reopen with a performance series titled 'One For All, All For One' Bend Bulletin reports.

The first event in the series is Teton Gravity Research's mountain bike film "Accomplice." The film, which was shot partly in Central Oregon, features Bend-based professional riders Carson Storch and Cam McCaul. Storch will introduce the film.

The series continues on July 24 and 25, with performances by students from Mountain View High School and Redmond Proficiency Academy. Three mother and daughter duets from Terpsichorean Dance Studio will also perform.

On August 14 and 15, Thoroughly Modern Productions' youth cast will perform "Into the Woods, Jr." and on August 21 and 22, the Tower will host Cascades Theatrical Company's annual Sneak Peek.

In addition, "Highway 97 Live" will perform on July 31 and August 1, and on August 7 and 8, Cocktail Cabaret returns with showtunes sung by local musical theater talent.

For these performances, due to the current safety guidelines, the number of performers on stage is limited to 22, and up to 10 employees are allowed in the lobby area. 80 patrons are allowed to be seated, with 45 in the auditorium, and 35 in the balcony. For performers, face coverings will be required backstage, but not on stage.

Read more on Bend Bulletin.

