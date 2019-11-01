Third Rail Repertory Theatre Presents MELANCHOLY PLAY (A CHAMBER MUSICAL) By Sarah Ruhl

Tilly is consumed by a melancholy so exquisite that no one can resist her. Her tailor, her hairdresser, and even her therapist succumb to the allure of her perpetual sadness. But when Tilly inexplicably discovers happiness, her joy wreaks havoc on the lives of her paramours. Contrary to its title, this whimsical comedy by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl will make you fall in love with love.

Cast: Leah Yorkston (Tilly), Ithica Tell* (Frances), Kerry Ryan* (Joan), Nick Ferrucci* (Frank), Michael Hanna* (Lorenzo)

Dates: Nov 30 - Dec 22, 2018, Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2pm.

Location: CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh St, Portland, OR 97210

Tickets Available: By phone at 503-235-1101 or online at thirdrailrep.org

Prices: Single tickets $25 - $46 (plus online service fees). Admission included for Third Rail Members (monthly fee of $29.75).

The mission of Third Rail Repertory Theatre is to provide a dynamic artistic home for theatre audiences in Portland by fostering a professional local company, which, through collaboration and discipline, brings to life exceptional stories that provoke dialogue, encourage empathy, and inspire curiosity





