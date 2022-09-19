The Theatre Company Presents THE THIN PLACE By Lucas Hnath, October 22-29

Following a sold-out run in May, The Theatre Company returns with The Thin Place by award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath, October 22-29.

Just in time for spooky season, this exploration of the fragile boundary between our world and the one just beyond is back for one week only. Jen Rowe, Diane Kondrat, Mario Calcagno, and Kerie Darner reprise their roles for a limited audience of 25 seats per performance.

Presented at KEX Portland in the intimate downstairs Gym and Tonic space, this unconventional venue complements the immersive seance experience of The Thin Place. The quietly chilling story of Linda, a veteran medium, and Hilda, a keen listener and observer who's grappling with loss, crackles with spiritual vulnerability while it plays with perceptions of reality and the omnipresence of death.

May 2022 performances sold out before opening night - advance tickets are strongly recommended.

Linda can speak to the dead. Hilda wants to. The Thin Place is a 90-minute ghost story about what's really going on in the part just behind and just a little above your eyes.

Saturday, October 22nd - Saturday, October 29th at 7:00pm

Tickets on sale now via The Theatre Company

Tickets are $25. Limited seating of 25 per night.

Audience members are encouraged to enjoy dinner and drinks before or after the show upstairs at Pacific Standard.