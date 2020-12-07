The Theatre Company Announces THE PLAYWRIGHT INITIATIVE: SOLO WORKS 2021-2022

The Theatre Company has announced The Playwright Initiative: Solo Works, the 2021-2022 season of six new plays adaptable to both filmed and live stage performance. Local and nationally known writers Yussef El Guindi, Idris Goodwin, Emily Gregory, Ren Dara Santiago, DeLanna Studi, and Claire Willett have all accepted commissions for the 18-month initiative.

"These playwrights are all exceptional artists, activists, and storytellers. We had a long list of potential writers, but these six rose to the top for us specifically because of their command of language, spectacle, and innovation," TTC Co-Artistic Director Brandon Woolley explains.

Co-Artistic Director Jen Rowe says, "We are already well underway with the playwrights on first, second, and even third drafts. Some are moving towards workshops and others are just at the beginning of this exciting and ambitious project."

"Basically, with this initiative we're asking playwrights to write us a story," says Woolley, "then we're going to make it into a movie, filmed in a specific space."

"We're choosing locations that provide a unique alchemy between space and story. Once it's safe to do so, our hope is to create live performances from these scripts," adds Rowe.

The Playwright Initiative: Solo Works is another COVID-influenced pivot for The Theatre Company that stays true to TTC's original mission. Early on in the formation of the company, Woolley and Rowe expressed a shared interest in cultivating new work as part of The Theatre Company's overall focus on making story-driven, spectacular theatre in non-traditional spaces throughout Portland while linking audience members to local businesses. Rowe and Woolley prioritized commissioning writers they admire and with whom they had existing relationships for TTC's first new work initiative.

Featured playwright Yussef El Guindi says, "With live theater at a standstill, it is a much needed relief to have Portland's newest theatre, The Theatre Company, reach out to six playwrights with commissions. This commission, personally, stems the mild panic I have over my profession's current catatonic state. I feel like Romeo hovering over my beloved slumbering theatre, and just when I'm about to lose hope and do the worst, Brandon and Jen hand me a lifeline. No tragic ending here (not yet). The show goes on. We go on."

The Playwright Initiative: Solo Works includes

The Broken Heart Spread by Claire Willett

Capax Infiniti by DeLanna Studi

The Cut-Up by Yussef El Guindi

The Hidden by Emily Gregory

Currently untitled works by Ren Dara Santiago and Idris Goodwin

Woolley will direct Willett's The Broken Heart Spread, Rowe will direct DeLanna Studi's Capax Infiniti, and May Adrales will helm El Guindi's The Cut-Up. Additional Portland-based filming/performance locations, production teams, actors and local business partners for each piece will be announced as the details are confirmed.

The six films will be released via Stellar, each receiving a one month run. Anticipated release for the first film is March 2021, with the final film released in May 2022. Access to individual films will be available for $20 each. A season ticket package including access to all six films will be available for $100. Tickets go on sale in January 2021. More information available at thetheatreco.org.

