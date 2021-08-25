The Theatre Company Announces CAPAX INFINITI By DELANNA STUDI

After the successful release of their first film, The Theatre Company is pleased to announce the second film in a series of six: Capax Infiniti by DeLanna Studi. This film is a part of The Playwright Initiative: Solo Works - a robust commissioning series featuring six nationally known playwrights turned screenwriters for this specific moment in time. The full list playwrights includes: Local Novelist Cliare Willett (Portland), Artistic Director of Native Voices at The Autry DeLanna Studi (Los Angeles), Local Playwright Emily Gregory (Portland), Blue Ink Award Winner Yussef El Guindi (Seattle), Multi-dimensional creator/performer Ren Dara Santiago (New York) and United States Artist Fellow Idris Goodwin (Denver).

The film Capax Infiniti is inspired by the mural of the same name. Capax Infiniti (Holding the Infinite), is located on the side of a brick building in SW Portland on 11th and Washington created by artist Faith47. The mural stood in full view until construction began for a high-rise condo which grew to cover the mural during 2020-2021 coinciding with the process of commission to release of this piece.

Taking place in real time during a remote Zoom Key-Note Speech for "Empowered Women Empowering Women '' (aka EWEW). This satirical 45 minute drama captures the tipping point of reckoning faced by one white woman in the summer of 2020. Capax Infiniti haunts the space and Karen falls apart.

Yale Union is the found space and partner that TTC has chosen as the location for Capax Infiniti. Located on SE Belmont and 10th, this former laundry building with a history of response to activist calls for racial and social equity within our community is the perfect location for a story that asks questions about what to do with privilege. Set in a pearl district loft space, Yale Union's second story gallery with large windows, wood flooring and brick walls all came together with a particular alchemy of design and story to bring this film to life.

On February 26th, 2021 NACF received the gift of the Yale Union Laundry building. The historic building will become the new headquarters for NACF and has been renamed the Center for Native Arts and Cultures (CNAC). We are deeply grateful to the board and staff of previous owner YU and late Executive Director Yoko Ott for their vision and courage in affording this transformative opportunity to NACF.

The vision for CNAC includes spaces for exhibitions, events, places to practice culture and make art, and areas for cultural ceremonies and celebrations to create a vibrant gathering place for Indigenous artists. We look forward to more opportunities for broad community learning, including workshops and seminars covering pertinent issues relative to decolonizing space, anti-racism, and environmental justice at CNAC.

Capax Infiniti will be released via Stellar, on September 10, 2021 and will run for one month until October 9th. Ticketing options are available including early access to the premier with interactive lobby and chat functions or simply catch the film on your own time through Video on Demand. Tickets start at just $20, or sign up for a package of all films left in the series at a discounted rate as a subscriber.

More information available at thetheatreco.org.