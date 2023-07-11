The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA Comes to the Newmark Theatre This Month

The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA comes to the Newmark Theatre on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 pm. Direct from the U.K., The FABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to Abba. Tickets are $45 - $150, plus fees, and may be purchased online at www.portland5.com or at the Portland’5 Box Office.

Marie-Claire Follett was a teenager in London looking for a singing job when she auditioned for a spot in an ABBA tribute band. She got the gig all right, and something else — a career.

She and her husband Andy Marshall, who’s also her partner in the ensemble known as The FABBA Show, now have three casts of the show. Two are in Europe — including one in the original group’s native Sweden — and one that works in the United States.

It’s Follett’s California-based group that will perform the music of the wildly popular and totally enigmatic pop group on Saturday, July 22 at the Newmark Theatre.

Follett says people who aren’t familiar with the music of ABBA, simply because they didn’t live through the ABBA hey day between 1974 and 1982, have no clue that people around the world continue to worship the band, which hasn’t performed together in 35 years.

Follett says she’s seen the band’s multi-generational appeal every time she, her husband and their two stage mates step into the spotlight.

The FABBA Show is more than just four singers performing the songs of ABBA. This is one of those rare tribute shows where acting the part is every bit as important as sounding like the original group.

In fact, Follett — who portrays ABBA’s Frida Lyngstad — actually wanted to do the phone interview in character, but was persuaded to just be herself.

Besides her husband, who plays Bjorn Ulvaeus in the show, the other members of the American cast include Natalie Eaton as Agnetha Faltskog and Jim Bob McGuinness as Benny Andersson.

VIP Packages are available for $150, which include premier seat and pre-show party with the cast with appetizers, merch T-shirt, a private two song acoustic concert by the band, photo opportunities and an official VIP laminated pass. The pre-show VIP party begins at 7:25 pm.

The Box Office is located at 1111 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, OR 97205 and box office hours are currently Tuesday-Friday 10AM–6PM. The Newmark Theatre is located in Antoinette Hatfield Hall 1111 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, Oregon 97205. The show is appropriate for all ages.