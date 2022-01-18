The Actors Conservatory Announces Retirement And National Search For New Artistic Director

The Actors Conservatory, formerly Portland Actors Conservatory, announces that Beth Harper, who founded TAC and has served as its Managing Artistic Director for 37 years, will retire at the end of June 2022, and that TAC has begun the search for a new Managing Artistic Director.

TAC is the premiere stand-alone school of theatre and film acting in the Pacific Northwest and is licensed by the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission and accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre. Under Beth Harper's direction and guidance, TAC has grown into a pillar of the region's theatre community by gathering the finest performing arts educators to prepare and train students for professional careers in theatre and film. TAC offers a rigorous and intensive two-year, accredited Conservatory Program for acting students, a wide variety of Studio Classes for anyone interested in acting, playwriting and theatre, and a five-week Summer Conservatory Intensive Program.

TAC has trained some of the region's finest actors, sending them out into the world from Los Angeles to New York to Portland to establish careers in theatre and film. Graduates of TAC have gone on to be actors, directors, artistic directors, playwrights, and teaching artists who are shaping the theatre artists of tomorrow.

TAC's Board of Directors has begun a national search to select a new Managing Artistic Director. To ensure a smooth transition, Beth Harper will remain as a Director Emeritus at TAC for two years following her retirement. Information about the position of Managing Artistic Director and qualifications for the position can be found on TAC's website here: https://pac.edu/about/work-with-us/.

Applications for the Managing Artistic Director position must be received by February 20, 2022. Minimum qualifications for the position include: a record of achievement, as recognized by peers, involving teaching, artistic projects, and other professional contributions; a high level of distinction as reflected in a record of artistic work, and a consistent level of teaching excellence; and either an Advanced Degree from a college or university or related professional experience for appointment as Managing Artistic Director. TAC celebrates diversity and encourages people of all types, ages, ethnicities, genders, and abilities to apply for the position and to demonstrate experience with and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The Board of Directors of TAC anticipates announcing a decision about the selection of TAC's next Managing Artistic Director by early April.