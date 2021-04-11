Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Returns to the Clinton Street Theater Every Saturday

Performances take place every Saturday at 9 p.m. at The Clinton Street Theater, 2522 S.E. Clinton St.

Apr. 11, 2021  
Portland's Clinton Street Theatre has begun welcoming audiences back to its production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Performances take place every Saturday at 9 p.m. at The Clinton Street Theater, 2522 S.E. Clinton St. The pre-show and "virgin games" begin at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at cstpdx.com.

Attendees are invited to use and throw props, with the exception of water guns or open flames.

Under COVID-19 precautions, audience members must stay seated or standing in front of their assigned seats.

Learn more at https://donate.cstpdx.com/


