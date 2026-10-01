THE RISE OF HOUDINI to Open at Experience Theatre Project This October
The production by Alisa Stewart features burlesque performers Nina Nightshade and others, with Professor D.R. Schreiber leading the magical séance in Aloha, Oregon.
Experience Theatre Project will present The Rise of Houdini: An Effervescent Burlesque & Séance to Raise the Great Houdini by Alisa Stewart on October 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2026, in Aloha, Oregon.
The immersive event transports audiences to a fictional cocktail party in 1926, combining burlesque, variety performances, magic and a theatrical séance. The October 31 performance marks the 100th anniversary of Harry Houdini’s death.
Each evening begins at 6 p.m. with a 1920s-themed cocktail party featuring themed drinks. A haunted burlesque and variety show follows at 7 p.m., with performances by Nina Nightshade and other artists.
At 8 p.m., Professor D.R. Schreiber leads a magic show and a séance intended to summon Houdini, assisted by a portrayal of his widow, Bess Houdini. As the gathering unfolds, the attempt threatens to open a door to an undead world.
The cast includes Danny Schreiber, Sarah DeGrave, Aidan Brown, Taylor Jean Grady, Amber Green, Karis Zollner, D. Aidan Wright and Ryan Pfeiffer.
Burlesque performers include Nina Nightshade, Jasmine Rain, Lola Coquette, Obscura Fox, Mismonsta, Odette Thorne and Anna Nymph.
TICKET INFORMATION:
The Rise of Houdini is for audiences ages 21 and older. Performances take place at Experience Theatre Project, 18850 SW Alexander Street, Aloha, Oregon. Tickets and more information are available at experiencetheatreproject.org.
Reserved: $32 - $65, VIP Reserved: $86, includes VIP table service, front row seating, and light snacks, Date Night Cafe Table for Two: a comfortable cafe-height table that includes two tickets for the show, a charcuterie tray for two, and a bottle of prosecco or a bottle of Martinelli’s with two glasses. General admission/standing room (no guaranteed seating): $20
Dressing in the Fashion of 1927 is recommended but not required.
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