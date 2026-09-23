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THE GOLEM'S GIFT Will Premiere at Northwest Children's Theater

Adam B. Shapiro and Eric Little also star in the multigenerational musical at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts in Portland.

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THE GOLEM'S GIFT Will Premiere at Northwest Children's Theater

Northwest Children's Theater (NWCT) has announced the cast of The Golem's Gift, an original musical six years in the making that will receive its long-awaited world premiere October 3–11, 2026, on The Schnitzer Stage at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts. 

Featuring an accomplished cast of theater veterans alongside talented young performers, The Golem's Gift is a multigenerational story about kindness, community and the ripple effect of small acts of change.

Peformances will take place at  The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, 1000 SW Broadway, Suite T-100, Portland, OR 97205

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More on The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts
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THE GOLEM'S GIFT Will Make World Premiere at Northwest Children's Theater
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