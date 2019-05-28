THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE is the Final Show Of Triangle's 29th Season

triangle wraps up its 29th season of live theatre with a hit off-Broadway comedy which has been opted by Jim Parsons to be made into a motion picture.

The show?

The Legend of Georgia McBride

This play features one of triangle's favorite actors James Sharinghousen. You've seen him in Avenue Q, The Big Bang, Next Fall, Jewtopia now he steps into a role that he hasn't played that of an out of work Elvis impersonator who, becomes a drag queen - and likes it!

Rounding out the cast is the return of Colin Kane (Straight) and Gary Wayne Cash (Maybe Baby, Girls Night Out, I Love You-You're Perfect-Now Change). Two new actors to triangle's stage rounds out the cast Julet Lindo (recent graduate of PAC) and the 2018/19 LeFemme International titleholder Frederick Williams aka T'Kara.

The show is the continuation of a summer tradition started back in the mid-'90s under the umbrella of Summer Pride. Show some pride and come see this show!

June 6-22nd. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 pm and one Sunday performance on June 16th at 2 pm. Running time is approximately 90 minutes - no intermission.

Tickets are available now through www.trianglepro.org or by calling 503-239-5919





