THE BOOK OF MORMON Seattle Engagement Cancelled

Despite best efforts to reschedule the engagement, Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount and Seattle Theatre Group today announce THE BOOK OF MORMON (May 19 - 31) Seattle engagement is cancelled.

Refunds of tickets purchased through official ticketing partners will be processed automatically. To request a refund for tickets paid for with cash or check, please contact your original place of purchase.

Patrons are always encouraged to visit www.STGPresents.org/Broadway and on the Broadway at The Paramount Facebook page for ongoing show information. Any questions can be directed to 206-682-1414 or to info@stgpresents.org.





