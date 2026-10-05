THE BODYGUARD Tickets to Go on Sale for Broadway in Wichita
The production based on the 1992 film will feature classics including 'Queen of the Night' and 'I Will Always Love You.'.
The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the international award-winning smash-hit musical THE BODYGUARD will go on sale Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. This engagement is part of the 26–27 Broadway in Wichita Series and will take the Century II Concert Hall stage Jan. 11–13, 2027.
Led by visionary director Samantha Saltzman, THE BODYGUARD features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Josh Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC.
Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.
A 'BRILLIANT' (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including 'Queen of the Night,' 'So Emotional,' 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' 'Saving All My Love,' and 'One Moment in Time', alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.
Originally produced in the West End of London by Michael Harrison and David Ian from 2012 to 2014, THE BODYGUARD made its North American premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on November 25, 2016. After its limited engagement, the U.S. tour opened in Minneapolis, MN at the Orpheum Theatre on January 10, 2017 bringing the show to 42 cities across the country. THE BODYGUARD's continuous international success has brought productions in various languages across the world including the UK, Ireland and Monaco; Utrecht, Netherlands; Seoul, Korea; Australia; a West End revival; and many more countries.
Based on the Warner Bros film and screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, THE BODYGUARD is produced with the permission of Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, Inc. THE BODYGUARD is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640 New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com. THE BODYGUARD is produced by Crossroads Live.
Tickets to THE BODYGUARD will be available for purchase online at BroadwayWichita.com, Century2.com, and Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 855-755-7328. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
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