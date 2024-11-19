THE 12 SONGS OF CHRISTMAS Comes to Resound NW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Becca Berger-Howe as she takes you on a musical journey through the different themes of Christmas, from the wonders of the first winter snowfall to the benefits of Christmas drinking. Whether you love choral music, jazz classics, or holiday musical showstoppers, this is the winter cabaret for you.

Special guests include members of the Portland Revels Chorus, a duet and tap number from Sophie Ledingham, and the one and only... Krampus! That Christmas Devil will be available for a meet & greet and photos after the show.

A holiday raffle with prizes is also featured, including 2 tickets to the upcoming Portland Midwinter Revels production Norse Fire and goodies from local vendors and businesses. Featuring Reece Sauve on the piano, this is sure to be a special night that will knock your holiday-themed socks off! Tickets are $15.

BECCA BERGER-HOWE

Becca has been performing for as long as she can remember but has trained under private voice coaches and some of the most experienced acting teachers in the Northwest. While musical theater is her primary passion, acting and performing in any capacity is her true love. Upcoming productions include Revels: Norse Fire, the Portland Midwinter Revels, and The 12 Songs of Christmas, a Christmas Cabaret. Rebecca is also excited to announce that she will be performing her one-woman show, Shelf Life, for the 2025 Fertile Ground Festival in April!

