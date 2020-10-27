Sávila and Portland Center Stage Present EARTH WITHOUT BORDERS/TIERRA SIN FRONTERAS

Portland band Sávila joins forces with Portland Center Stage for the latest PCS Remix: Original Works.

Celebrated Portland band Sávila will helm the latest PCS Remix: Original Works offering, Earth Without Borders/Tierra Sin Fronteras. This music-centered film will feature new songs from the band, coupled with dance and visual offerings developed by band members Brisa Gonzalez, Fabiola Reyna, Papi Fimbres, and an exciting team of artists they've brought together for this project.

Two showings will be held on November 14, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with an estimated run time of 30 minutes. Tickets are on sale now at pcs.org.

With a nod to the beauty and wonder of a traveling show, Sávila presents Earth Without Borders/Tierra Sin Fronteras, a recorded musical journey celebrating the plant and animal life that thrives along the Mexico/U.S. border. Weaving together song, dance, and visual poetry, this original work carries audiences through the cycle of a day as the earth spins.

As Sávila, Gonzalez (vocals), Reyna (guitar), and Fimbres (percussion) make music inspired by cumbia, Latin, world, and R&B. The band shares the name with a medicinal plant that grows wild in tropical climates all over the world. Learn more at savila.bandcamp.com.

Tickets are Pay What You Will starting at $5, with suggested higher tiers ranging from $10 to $20. Tickets can be purchased at pcs.org or by calling the box office at 503.445.3700, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. More information at pcs.org/earth-without-borders-tierra-sin-fronteras.

The PCS Remix: Original Works series gathers generative artists from a broad spectrum of creative expressions to make devised, short theatrical pieces. Mediums include dance, visual art, and music, and will culminate in either a virtual or live presentation of the project.

