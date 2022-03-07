Sunriver Stars Community Theater Presents THE ODD COUPLE

Sunriver Stars Community Theater enters its 10th anniversary season with the opening of Neil Simon's revision of his hugely successful comedy, "The Odd Couple," directed by local veteran actor and director, Ron Pugh.

"The Odd Couple" sees the lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger. Olive and their group of girlfriends are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive's messy and ill-equipped apartment. Florence arrives during the game, fresh from being left by her husband. Fearful that the neurotic Florence might attempt suicide, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate. However, where Olive is messy, untidy and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy and obsessed with hygiene. The opposites soon clash and when Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazuela brothers, their differences come to a head.

All performances will be at The Door in the Sunriver Business Park.

The show runs March 4-12, 2022. Purchase tickets at https://sunriverstars.org/the-odd-couple/.

Food and beverages from Josie K's Deli and Kitchen of Sunriver and Legend Cider Company of La Pine will be for sale at each performance.

Refund Policy: In the event that SSCT is unable to put on a performance at the time and place for which a ticket has been purchased, SSCT will refund the full price of the ticket.

Exchange Policy: You may request to exchange your tickets for a different date/time of the same performance (subject to availability). Requests for an alternate show must be made at least 24 hours in advance of the original ticketed show.

Requests for cancellation or exchange can be made by calling our ticket support number: 541-593-7445.

Be sure to review our COVID policies.