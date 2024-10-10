Spotlight: THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL at Metropolitan Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great American Trailer Park Musical - more fun than a chair-throwing episode

of Jerry Springer set to music!

What do an agoraphobe, a philanderer, and an exotic dancer have in common? They are the wacky characters in a musical that “lives up to the hype of its title,” according to The Village Voice! The story centers on a love triangle between an alluring dancer, a scared agoraphobe, and a (semi) lovable toll collector. The assorted residents of Armadillo Acres - the best Trailer Park in Florida - tell this messy tale and remind us that if you look hard enough, finding community can happen in any neighborhood!



A mix between a heartfelt story and a South Park episode, The Great American Trailer Park Musical features a booming score by David Nehls and a cheeky script by Betsy Kelso. Director Bryce Britton cannot hold back his excitement stating, “"Every single night I go home sore from laughing so much. This show is like an ice cold beer on a steaming hot day and we cannot wait to have y'all come on down for a visit!"



Join us for our opening VIP night on October 11 and enjoy early pre show access and entertainment, or join us for any of our 10pm shows for an extra saucy late night performance along with a complimentary beverage.



Tickets for "The GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL" are available for purchase

at mpa.booktix.com or by contacting the box office at (360) 975-1585.



Comments