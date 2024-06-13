Sam Hartley & David Grindrod to Lead Musical Theatre Intensive at Bridgetown Conservatory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway actor Sam Hartley (Guttenberg! The Musical!, The Butcher Boy) and choreographer David Grindrod (Associate to Tony Award Recipient, Baayork Lee) associate to Tony Award Recipient, Baayork Lee) will present a five-day musical theatre intensive at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre. "A Taste of Broadway" focuses on triple-threat musical theatre training for performers of all ages and experience levels.

Sam Hartley is a New York based actor/teaching artist originally from Lincoln, NE. He studied Theater Performance at UNL where he won the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) West Central Singer of the Year, and the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival's Region V Irene Ryan Acting competition. He made his Broadway debut as the Doug standby in Gutenberg! the musical!, directed by Alex Timbers and starring Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. He has led several national tours including: Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Beast), Elf (Buddy), Chicago (Billy Flynn), A Christmas Story (The Old Man). Off-Broadway credits include The Butcher Boy at Irish Rep Theater, and The Lightning Thief at the Lucille Lortel Theater.

David Grindrod is the associate to Tony Award Recipient, Baayork Lee (Connie in A Chorus Line, also serving as Michael Bennett's assistant choreographer on A Chorus Line, of which she has directed and choreographed many national and international companies.) Together David and Baayork have set productions of Michael Bennett's A Chorus Line around the world, as well as other productions including CATS, South Pacific, & Beauty and the Beast at City Springs Theatre Company. David choreographed The Light in the Piazza directed by two-time Tony Award Winner, Victoria Clark at the Sheen Center. David's directing/choreographing credits include: Holiday Inn at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina; Guys and Dolls & A Chorus Line at Weathervane Theatre; Cabaret, Seussical, 25th...Spelling Bee, & The Drowsy Chaperone at Quisisana Resort. As a performer David played Mark in New York City Center's production of A Chorus Line, as well as on the national tour. He was in the ensemble of the national tour of Beauty and the Beast and has performed at a wide range of regional theaters across the country.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director and Founder of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "We are so fortunate to have Sam and David with us this summer to work with our students. It's a tremendous opportunity for our students to learn from professionals currently working on Broadway."

Workshop dates are August 4-8, 2024. Classes run from 10am to 4pm daily. Two performances for friends and family will be presented on the final day, Aug 8, 2024 in the Bridgetown Black Box. Workshop tuition is $575/student. Financial assistance is available. Spots are limited.

To register: https://square.link/u/Vz5LEFpw

