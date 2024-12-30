STITCHES and THEY WERE A DRACULA Double Feature Comes to CoHo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The minds behind the world’s first and only queer horror theatre festival are resurrecting two of the biggest hits of October’s Stage Fright Festival for one weekend only, in a double feature.

They Were A Dracula starts with familiar characters from Bram Stoker’s famous novel but quickly tears open the story, as one after the other get turned into vampires. In this scary comedy, Jonathan comes out to Mina … as a member of the undead. Mina seduces Lucy, who seduces Van Helsing. Dracula himself is conflicted about drinking blood. Gnashing fangs, spurting blood, song and dance numbers—will anyone survive?

They Were a Dracula features Jeff Desautels, Ashley Hollingshead, Laura Loy, Allie Menzimer, and Saul Seal, led by Summer Olsson.

STITCHES, created by and featuring Nathalie FitzSimmons, is a queer, body horror clown show about the right to repair. Inspired by the bloody, edgy theater tradition of the Grand Guignol, this show follows a reanimated corpse in its attempts to achieve true life on its own terms.

Performances run January 3-5, 2025 at CoHo Theatre, 2257 NW Raleigh St, Portland, OR 97210.

