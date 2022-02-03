SPAMILTON Is Coming To Thousand Oaks!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 3, 2022  
The American Theatre Guild will present the Thousand Oaks engagement of the hit musical comedy SPAMILTON: An American Parody. This production is part of the BROADWAY IS BACK IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage March 1-6, 2022.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven, SPAMILTON: An American Parody is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, SPAMILTON fulfills its manifest destiny by conquering Thousand Oaks for a limited time only.

Tickets to SPAMILTON: An American Parody start at $49.50 and can be purchased at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.


