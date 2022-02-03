SPAMILTON Is Coming To Thousand Oaks!

The American Theatre Guild will present the Thousand Oaks engagement of the hit musical comedy SPAMILTON: An American Parody. This production is part of the BROADWAY IS BACK IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage March 1-6, 2022.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven, SPAMILTON: An American Parody is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, SPAMILTON fulfills its manifest destiny by conquering Thousand Oaks for a limited time only.

Tickets to SPAMILTON: An American Parody start at $49.50 and can be purchased at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.