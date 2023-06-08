SIX, HADESTOWN, And Disney's FROZEN Headline 23-24 Broadway In Toledo Season

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveils its highly anticipated 23–24 Season for the Stranahan Theater. The BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES will include the following touring productions: SIX, Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, HADESTOWN, Disney's FROZEN and THE CHER SHOW.

“We are thrilled to present such a strong Broadway season for Toledo! Two-time Tony Award-winner SIX and the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN have been two of the hottest shows on Broadway. Along with the two-week engagement of Disney's FROZEN, the 23–24 Season truly offers something for everyone,” says Amy Hamm, executive director of The American Theatre Guild. “We also plan to continue our Staging the Future mission and provide access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

Season tickets for the 23–24 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES are available for purchase now at BroadwayInToledo.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

SIX

Nov. 14–19, 2023

Stranahan Theater

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY

Dec. 14–17, 2023

Stranahan Theater

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

HADESTOWN

Feb. 20–25, 2024

Stranahan Theater

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Disney's FROZEN

April 10–20, 2024

Stranahan Theater

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and the critics rave, “It's simply magical!” (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

THE CHER SHOW

June 6–9, 2024

Stranahan Theater

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInToledo.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.