Rope Swing Productions presents a new play by local comedian and playwright Craig McCarthy.

In Death by Hanging: A Comedy, audiences follow four characters over one evening in an execution chamber. Prisoner J is set to hang for his crimes, but becomes a blank slate after the first attempt is botched. Warden is a sadistic oaf who is relishing in J's demise. Prosecutor is making sure this is all done by the books. And Priest is struggling with his own faith and beliefs. They all bicker and bumble their way through the night, trying to make J remember who he is so that they can hang him again. Despite the dark themes, the play will keep you laughing as they grapple with identity, death, and Pop Tarts.

Content Warning:

This play includes depictions of physical, verbal, and child abuse. There is also graphic imagery of a character hanging by their neck. The Production recognizes how this imagery evokes traumatic instances of self-harm and suicide, and also abominable atrocities perpetrated around the world. We are in no way intending to make light of such violence, but attempting to satirize a brutal State that would sanction this act as justice.

Event Details: Rope Swing Productions presents Death by Hanging: A Comedy at 21ten (2110 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97214). Doors at 7pm, show at 7:30pm for the following dates: FIRST WEEKEND: Thursday, November 3rd, Friday, November 4th, Saturday, November 5th, SECOND WEEKEND: Thursday, November 10th, Friday, November 11th, Saturday, November 12th, THIRD WEEKEND: Thursday, November 17th, Friday, November 18th, Saturday, November 19th. All ages, though some material may not be suitable for younger viewers. Tickets can be reserved here. Death by Hanging: A Comedy is funded in part by the Regional