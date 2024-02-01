Review: THE DOUBLE-THREAT TRIO at Broadway Rose

Jamison (played by Galen Schloming) is “an actor who sings,” but can’t dance; Nina (Leah Yorkston) is “a singer who moves,” but can’t act; and Kenny (Trevor Hennigan) is “a dancer who acts,” but can’t sing. All dream of musical theatre stardom, but to make it on Broadway, you have to be able to sing, dance, and act. After being rejected for yet another role, the three realize that, while they’re each missing one key skill, together, they make up a true triple threat. In Adam Overett’s THE DOUBLE-THREAT TRIO, now playing at Broadway Rose, the question is, can three double-threats make it to Broadway?

The trio teams up with Millicent (Margo Schembre), a one-time Broadway producer who was exiled for committing a show biz faux pas and has spent the intervening years developing a show for which she will serve as writer, director, producer, stage manager, costume designer, and choreographer. This show – a musical adaptation of Oedipus Rex, titled Oed! – proves that the definition of multitasking really is “doing many things poorly.”

So, you have three performers trying to make the most of their talents, while also addressing their weaknesses, a multitasker who quite literally changes hats every minute or so, and a show within a show that’s right up (or down) there with Springtime for Hitler. And then all hell breaks loose – Millicent got the date wrong and opening night is two weeks earlier, and the performers, while attempting to gain the skills they don’t have, are haunted by memories of the past, putting the show in even more danger.

I love a good backstage comedy, and the whole idea of focusing on strengths vs weaknesses plus the perils of multitasking really resonates in today’s world. The double-threat gimmick is goofy fun, but it struggles to sustain for the nearly two-hour runtime (there are a lot of scenes from Oed!). The highlight – and this is true every time she’s on stage – is Leah Yorkston, who sings beautifully, is a great actor, and, importantly for this show, is very funny.

THE DOUBLE-THREAT TRIO runs through February 18 at Broadway Rose. It’s a light, undemanding musical comedy, good for a few laughs on a cold winter’s day. Click Here.

Photo credit: Amanda Shama