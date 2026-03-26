ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD To Play Gallery Theater In Oregon

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Gallery Theater will present ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD by Tom Stoppard, running April 17 through May 3, 2026. The production follows two minor characters from Hamlet as they navigate events they do not fully understand, confronting questions of fate, identity, and control.

Rosencrantz (Reese Madden) and Guildenstern (Delaney Sump) find themselves caught in the unfolding action of Hamlet, encountering figures including the Player (Danielle Ross) and a troupe of Tragedians, while characters such as Hamlet (Sean Soren Brady), Ophelia (Sarah Munk), Claudius (Dave Ferry), Gertrude (Beth Moore), and Polonius (Ben Lapp) pass through their world.

The production is directed by John Hamilton and features a cast including Sean Soren Brady, Dave Ferry, Kevin Folgate, Ben Lapp, Reese Madden, Thomas Millage, Beth Moore, Sarah Munk, Tonya Nichols, Danielle Ross, Soren Smithrud, Delaney Sump, and Sara Wright.

Performance Details

Evening performances will take place at 7:30 PM, with matinees at 2:00 PM. The production is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced at $21 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $17 for students, with a $2.50 transaction fee applied to all sales. Tickets are available through the box office and at the theater’s website.