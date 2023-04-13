Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RED VELVET, WHO'S HOLIDAY! & More Set for Bag&Baggage Productions 2023/24 Season

The five show season features four productions at their home, The Vault Theater, and an outdoor production of a fresh take on a cherished classic.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Bag&Baggage Productions has announced their 2023-2024 season, the first under new Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb. The five show season features four productions at their home, The Vault Theater, and an outdoor production of a fresh take on a cherished classic.

"This season we invite our audience to reimagine," says Whitcomb, "Each play asks the viewer to immerse themselves in a completely different theatrically heightened world. We will explore moments in history through a fresh lens, take a new look at familiar characters, and take a deep dive into the human psyche in more ways than one. Our main season productions all offer many opportunities for the Hillsboro community to engage with storytelling in a fresh way and reframe what they can expect from a theatrical experience."

The season will open with a thrilling tribute to prolific actor Ira Aldridge, Red Velvet by Lolita Chakrabarti (July 21 - August 6) directed by Nik Whitcomb in his directorial debut at Bag&Baggage. Next up will be the much anticipated world premiere of Our Utopia (September 15 - October 1) by Carlos-Zenen Trujillo, a Hillsboro native who is debuting their second play at Bag&Baggage. After a production process spanning two-seasons - elongated due to the COVID-19 pandemic - the company is thrilled to fully realize this play . This production is presented in collaboration with Ashland New Plays Festival and will be directed by their Artistic Director Jackie Apodaca, also making her Bag&Baggage directorial debut.

This winter a 45-year old Cindy Lou Who will be making her way to Hillsboro in Matthew Lombardo's adult Christmas comedy Who's Holiday! (December 1-17) directed by Artists Repertory Theatre's Artistic & Producing Associate Melory Mirashrafi in the third directorial debut of the season, and Mirashrafi's first creative team role with the company after officially joining the Resident Artist Company earlier this year. Following that, the new year will begin with Johnna Adams' World Builders (February 16 - March 3). B&B invites Founding Artistic Director Scott Palmer back to The Vault to bring this fascinating exploration of love and mental health to life.

The season will come to a close with a new take on the classic French comedy Tartuffe by Molière (June 7-23) directed and adapted by Whitcomb. This production will be presented free of charge to the community of Hillsboro in the Tom Hughes Civic Center Plaza and will feature Resident Artist Company member Signe Larsen in the role of Elmire.

Season subscriptions for this exciting season are on sale now for $150, which will get audience members two tickets to each production in the regular season and a host of other benefits including $10 additional tickets to the productions and a discount at The Vault bar. Bag&Baggage will also be hosting full season auditions on April 21st and 22nd for non-equity actors. Details on signing up for an audition or submitting a self tape are available at Click Here!

The Vault will also be activated with other pop up performances throughout the season. Currently slated is Flirtility Rites, A Burlesque Cabaret presented by Querencia Dance (April 29), stand up comedian Lee Hardin who will bring his show Lee Hardin: A Stand Up Guy to Hillsboro (October 21), and Stomping Grounds Arthouse, co-founded by Jayna Sweet who was recently seen on The Vault stage in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, will mount their first full production, Beta Bitches by Emily Yuko Walborn, at The Vault over Halloween weekend (October 27-29)!

Founded in 2005, Bag&Baggage Productions is Hillsboro's own professional theatre company. B&B has produced over 70 theatrical productions and is a leader in expanding arts & culture in Hillsboro, Washington County, and the surrounding areas. Bag&Baggage has called The Vault in Historic Downtown Hillsboro home since 2017.




