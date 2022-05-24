Queer|Art Presents the 4th Annual Queer|Art|Pride Digital Book & Print Fair in June

Queer|Art, NYC's hub for connecting and empowering generations of LGBTQ+ artists, has shared the initial details for The 2022 Queer|Art|Pride Digital Book & Print Fair-the 4th annual edition of the summer festival celebrating work by the organization's vibrant community of more than 200 LGBTQ+ artists.

The Queer|Art|Pride Digital Book & Print Fair is an annual summer marketplace consisting of a diverse array of artists, open for business online at www.queer-art.org/fair from June 1-July 31. This year, the Fair hosts 50+ participating artists from our extensive artist network. The online marketplace features an abundance of works for perusal and purchase, including (but not limited to) artist books, novels, zines, poetry chapbooks, drawings, photographs, watercolors, garments, collages, and prints. 100% of the proceeds from the Fair directly benefit participating artists.

The online marketplace will be accompanied by two live Queer|Art|Pride Digital Book & Print Fair SHOW 'N' TELL events, taking place over Zoom. Artists participating in the digital marketplace will perform readings of excerpted works, offer a show-and-tell of works for sale, and more. The Show 'N' Tells will take place on Tuesday, June 14th and Tuesday, July 19th from 6-7:30 PM EST. More details coming soon!

Participating artists include: Mitchell Allison, Florencia Alvarado, Devin Antheus, Frances Arpaia, Andi Avery, Jeffrey Augustine Songco, Daniel BarragÃ¡n, Danielle Benedict, Kaeten Bonli, KS Brewer, Rachel Britton, Jessica Buie, Jibz Cameron, Candystore, Amarise Carreras, ryy casper, Hao Chun Chang, Marco DaSilva, Carmen DeCristo, Sharon De La Cruz, Sara Duell, Sokari Ekine, Michael Espinoza, Dylan Everrett, Chitra Ganesh, Rami George, Golden, Goodw.y.n, Naima Green, Cristobal Guerra, Annika Hansteen-Izora, Carlos Hernandez, Marie Hinson, Henry James Hanson, Serena Jara, Jordi, Kei Kaimana, Cosmic Kitty, Kia LaBeija, Sunny Leerasanthanah, Joseph Liatela, Malachi Lily, Heather Lynn Johnson, Felli Maynard, Iris McCloughan, Sarah Mihara Creagen, Sarah Panzer, Russell Perkins, Jorge SÃ¡nchez, Pamela Sneed, Jeannette Spicer, Natalie Tsui, Tobaron Waxman, Erica Wessmann, Brendan Williams-Childs, Eva Woolridge, agustine zegers, and Zhidong Zhang.

To visit the Digital Book & Print Fair, head to https://www.queer-art.org/fair.

At the Digital Book & Print Fair, there's something for everyone! Photographer Naima Green is selling PurÂ·suit, a deck of playing cards featuring images of queer womxn, trans, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people, inspired by Catherine Opie's Dyke Deck. At 2018-2019 QAM Fellow Russell Perkins' table, you can purchase his book, The Future Tense, a publication centering collective grief that was named "One of the Most Beautiful Swiss Books of 2022" by the cultural ministry of Switzerland. Over in the zine section, Fair favorite and 2015-2016 QAM Fellow Brendan Williams-Childs is selling a sensational series of zines about everything from queer revenge fantasies, to Star Trek fanfiction, to Sappho's writing. Visual media mavens will enjoy the whimsically mischievous drawings of 2014-2015 QAM Mentor Jibz Cameron, the erotically biomorphic sculptures of Erica Wessmann, and the bold photographs of Eva Woolridge that explore the spiritual nature of femininity across the gender spectrum.

Queer|Art connects and empowers LGBTQ+ artists across generations and creative disciplines. Founded by in 2009, we are an artist-led and community-centered organization-united by shared values of collective care, creative resilience, and the preservation and advancement of queer legacies and queer futures.

The devastating loss of a generation of artists to the ongoing AIDS pandemic has created a profound longing for cross-generational connections, mentorship, and community. Queer|Art serves as a ballast against this loss, seeking to highlight and address a continuing fundamental lack of both economic and institutional support for our community.

Ongoing programmatic initiatives include: our annual cornerstone program, the year-long Queer|Art|Mentorship; our long-running Queer|Art|Film series, sponsored by HBO at the IFC Center; and a wide array of awards, grants, and offerings that provide direct support to LGBTQ+ artists.

Website: www.queer-art.org