Portland's History Comes Alive in New Musical SEX ON THE RIVER

The history of Portland is fascinating - some personalities have become legends, one being Nancy Boggs. Based upon newspaper accounts, Nancy did have a scow (something that resembles a barge today) that built a main cabin and an upper deck to entertain men while floating on the Willamette River. What happened during her reign on the Willamette is now being told!

During this time in the 1880s, Nancy [Julianne Nelson] was one but a few that used this idea, a floating bordello, most stuck to dry land. Through this musical, you'll meet not only Nancy but two other "sirens" of Portland Liverpool Liz [Lisamarie Harrison] whose property is now Peninsula Park, and a lesser-known but still dynamic personality, Mary Cook [Cyndy Ramsey-Rier].

Book by Donnie Lyrics by Donnie & Jonathan Quesenberry with music by Jonathan Quesenberry

Directed by Donald Horn

Lighting by Trevor Sargent Stage Manager - Jason Coffey

Choreographer - Sara Martins Costumes - Margaret Chapman

