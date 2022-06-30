Portland Shakespeare Project Returns To Live Theatre With Modern Translation Of THE WINTER'S TALE

Portland Shakespeare Project, in collaboration with Play On Shakespeare, brings a modern verse translation of Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale to Portland for eight days, beginning on Thursday, July 7, and closing on Sunday, July 17. It will be held at Portland Playhouse, located at 602 NE Prescott Street, Portland, Oregon.

The modern verse translation was done by playwright Tracy Young, as part of Play On Shakespeare's project to translate 39 of Shakespeare's plays into modern verse. The play is directed by Michael Mendelson. The cast includes well-known Portland actors Andrés Alcalá, Morgan Cox, Phillip Guevara, Tyler Hunt, Murren Kennedy, James Luster, Lucy Paschall, Gary Powell, Adam Roper, Miriam Schwartz and Joshua Weinstein. Phillip Guevara and Joshua Weinstein are members of Actors Equity Association and Michael Mendelson is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

Seating is general admission and tickets are on sale now on Portland Shakespeare Project's website at http://portlandshakes.org or by calling the box office at (503) 313-3048.

The Winter's Tale is Shakespeare's magical play about jealousy, atonement, resilience, honor, rebirth, and, of course, love. The tale is joyful and dark, told with honest humor and heart that brings audiences from laughter to tears. Playwright Tracy Young's modern verse translation for Plan On Shakespeare makes it very accessible, and the talented ensemble and direction by Michael Mendelson bring Shakespeare's compelling tale to life.

