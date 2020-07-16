Portland Piano International Announces Virtual Piano Extravaganza Featuring Anderson & Roe Piano Duo

The Billboard chart-topping, Emmy-nominated Anderson & Roe Piano Duo performs an unforgettable high-wire virtual act on August 15 & 16, 2020. Presented by Portland Piano International, the audience plays an integral role in this bi-coastal livestream (Anderson in L.A. and Roe in New York), where improvisation is taken to new heights. Through it all, audiences gain more personal access to these extraordinary pianists than ever thought possible without attending the concerts in-person. This grand experiment tests what live-streamed concerts can be--a fully produced event tailored for classical music fans.

With two albums released on Decca and one on Gramophone, piano sensation Elizabeth Joy Roe brings a flair to all of her projects, and keeping classical music hot is nothing new to Greg Anderson. Both artists took the world by storm with their groundbreaking 10-part video series celebrating Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring" on a burning piano. The duo will bring this fiery energy to the thrilling live-stream medium for Portland Piano International's audience.

Virtual Piano Extravaganza highlights include:

Young Pianist Concert: The winner of a little competition among Portland pianists 16 and younger will get to play live on August 16 and appear in Anderson & Roe's dazzling three-piano music video based on Scott Joplin's Maple Leaf Rag.

Corona Meditation: Performance of aleatoric new composition, Corona Meditation, inspired by current events, by Austrian composer Gerd Kühr, for as many pianists-beginner to virtuoso-as they can round up, played with Anderson & Roe in the livestream, creating a coast-to-coast musical phenomenon.

Portland Birds: Nature and music converge as a montage of birds, contributed by many Portland photographers and artists, accompanies Anderson & Roe's new arrangement of The Cascades by Fleet Foxes.

Musical Trivia: The concert experience expands to include the immersive experience of trivia about Portland's music history and performances.

Distinguished Portland Narrators: Renowned locals provide spoken reflections amidst the marvelously absurdist music of Erik Satie.

Los Angeles Mixology: Greg Anderson crafts curated cocktails for each concert.

New, Stylish Piano Arrangements: Anderson & Roe premiere sumptuous arrangements.

Brahms and Bach: Traditional piano works are performed alongside genre-expanding new works.

This Virtual Piano Extravaganza is a one-time immersive experience and will not be archived for playback. Join Portland Piano International for these two extraordinary concerts with two separate programs, Saturday and Sunday, August 15 & 16, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. (with a special pre-show warm-up at 3:30 p.m. on both days).

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased on Portland Piano's website: portlandpiano.org/andersonandroe.

