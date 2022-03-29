Portland Opera Commissions New Piece For Portland Opera To Go Program

Portland Opera has announced the creation of a new opera by composer Dave Ragland and librettist Mary McCallum for the fall 2022 Portland Opera to Go tour. Currently untitled, this 50-minute commission is inspired by the life and story of Beatrice Morrow Cannady, a prominent leader in Oregon's cultural community and civil rights movement of the early 1900s. The piece will be workshopped with the community in April and will then tour schools throughout the state and region this fall. The work is being written for middle grade audiences, focused on fourth through ninth grades.

"I am honored to take part in the creation of an opera based upon the life of Beatrice Morrow Cannady. Her story is a dynamic demonstration of vision, determination, activism, and community mindfulness. Her life's work is a component of Black history that needs to be told," says composer Dave Ragland. "I firmly believe that opera is for everyone. I am elated that Portland Opera is taking initiative to create and produce operatic programming that effectuates community education. I hope that the students and adults who see the show are both entertained and inspired to make an impact in their respective communities."

This opera is part of a multi-year project to commission original operas highlighting the experiences of Oregonians and will be followed by operas about Asian and Pacific Islander, Native American, and Latinx communities. All will be developed with K-12 schools and communities in mind and toured throughout the state and region in subsequent years.

"Commissioning these new works for our Portland Opera to Go program is the direct result of the progress our company has been making toward realizing our strategic plan," says Sue Dixon, Portland Opera's General Director. "In creating these new works, we are focusing on harnessing the creativity and spirit that is unique to our home here in the Pacific Northwest."

For over two decades, Portland Opera to Go (or POGO) has shared inclusive arts experiences with students, educators and community members around the region. In a typical year, POGO company members travel over 5,000 miles, to connect with approximately 13,000 K-12 students. Performances happen in school gyms, libraries, cafeterias, classrooms, and community centers-all with full costumes and portable scenery. Integrated in-class workshops and teacher's guides, highlighting curricular connections aligned to state curriculum standards, are available each year. This tour will follow that similar format, launching with a world premiere performance at Portland Opera's Hampton Opera Center in September 2022.

"We are delighted to be working with an incredible team of collaborators, including composer Dave Ragland and librettist Mary McCallum, to create this new piece about such an important person in Oregon's history," shares Priti Gandhi, Portland Opera's Artistic Director. "We are looking forward to sharing Beatrice Morrow Cannady's story in schools this fall and into the future."

To date, Portland Opera to Go has shared opera with more than 285,000 student and community audience members living in Oregon, southwest Washington, northern California, western Idaho, and northern Nevada; with a focus on schools with barriers to accessing the arts.

Portland Opera to Go is generously supported by U.S. Bank, BNSF Foundation, Kinder Morgan Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission, PGE Foundation, Rose E. Tucker Charitable Trust, The Standard, Schnitzer Steel Industries, John and Carol Steele, The Wheeler Foundation, with additional support from the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Regional Arts & Culture Council, and the Arts Education & Access Fund.