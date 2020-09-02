Portland Center Stage's PCS Remix Presents THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

The live, virtual reading will be presented on September 26.

Portland Center Stage's PCS Remix: Play Readings series kicks off with a reading of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. Seattle and Ashland-based director Desdemona Chiang will direct the reading, featuring selected scenes coupled with conversations and insights from the artists. The live, virtual reading will be presented on September 26, 2020, at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

"We wanted to channel the raw, exciting energy of a play reading - actors, scripts, music stands, audience - through the digital medium. Exploring delicious scenes, alongside conversations from collaborators and, occasionally, elements of design, feels like a treat as we consider what plays and musicals to produce in the seasons to come," Artistic Director Marissa Wolf said.

"Desdemona Chiang is one of my favorite directors," Wolf continued. "She is diving into the playful possibilities that The Comedy of Errors offers, when the role of twins can be achieved by two camera angles, and a little zany humor is born when actors live in one household."

Two sets of twins, a shipwreck, and mistaken identities ignite one of Shakespeare's liveliest and most playful comedies. The cast for this play reading - to be announced soon - will bring together New York and Portland actors to find out what happens when madcap physical comedy meets the virtual realm ... with a few "outside the box" surprises thrown in!

Desdemona Chiang will make her Portland Center Stage mainstage debut directing the upcoming world premiere of Lauren Yee's Young Americans. Chiang is a stage director and co-founder of Azeotrope (Seattle). Directing credits include productions at Guthrie Theater, Alley Theatre, South Coast Repertory, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, California Shakespeare Theater, and Seattle Repertory Theatre. Chiang is the recipient of a Princess Grace Award (Robert and Gloria Hausman Theater Honor), Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise in Theatre, SDC Sir John Gielgud Directing Fellowship, Drama League Directing Fellowship, TCG Young Leader of Color, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab and Directors Lab West, and Gregory Award Recipient for Outstanding Direction. Download Desdemona Chiang's headshot here.

Tickets are on sale now. Pay What You Will pricing starts at $5. Suggested higher tiers range from $10 to $30 but audiences can select any price point that feels right to them. Tickets can be purchased at pcs.org or by calling the box office at 503.445.3700. More information is available at pcs.org/the-comedy-of-errors-play-reading.

