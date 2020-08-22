Portland Center Stage's PCS Remix: Original Works Series Launches RENAISSANCE: TECHNICALLY

Tickets are on sale now. Pay What You Will pricing starts at $5.

Portland Center Stage's PCS Remix: Original Works series launches its inaugural devised theater offering Renaissance: Technically. Helmed by Lead Artist Josie Seid, Renaissance: Technically brings nine multidisciplinary artists together - including poets, musicians, dancers, actors, and visual artists - to develop an experimental virtual theater event that will be presented live on September 4, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Portland-based playwright and actor Josie Seid will be joined by an artistic team that includes Lava Alapai, Robi Arce, Michael Cavazos, Joe Kye, Kailey Rhodes, Andrea Vernae, Barbie Wu, and Ken Yoshikawa.

"Historically, in times of crisis and/or despair, it is the artists that move us forward. We make the impossible tangible and dreams attainable," Seid said. "We are again, in this country, in this world, in a time of grave crisis. Again, the artists are rising up to remind us that anything is possible. And the medium we have is technology. We are in a renaissance, around technology."

Renaissance:Technically invites audiences to climb inside the window of technology as artists spin their way into digital storytelling. This project is the first step in an ongoing experiment that strives to blur the edges between the digital world and real life, and investigates the very process of creating and experiencing art. This multifaceted journey in progress will have a choose-your-own-adventure twist.

Tickets are on sale now. Pay What You Will pricing starts at $5. Suggested higher tiers range from $10 to $25 but audiences can select any price point that feels right to them. Tickets can be purchased at pcs.org or by calling the box office at 503.445.3700. More information is available at pcs.org/renaissance-technically.

