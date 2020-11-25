Portland Center Stage Presents THE BELLS THAT STILL CAN RING

After triumphant appearances in some of Portland Center Stage's most popular holiday productions, actor Isaac Lamb returns to PCS to helm a new and altogether different kind of seasonal offering, The Bells That Still Can Ring. This devised theater piece will strive to honor the unique times at hand through a series of short and unexpected filmed vignettes. On demand streaming will be available from December 15, 2020 to January 3, 2021. Pay What You Will tickets are on sale now.

The Bells That Still Can Ring is the latest offering in the PCS Remix: Original Works series. Lamb will be joined by a multidisciplinary group of local artists, including Cindy Im, Claire Rigsby, Samson Syharath, Julana Torres, Tara Velarde, and music director Mont Chris Hubbard. As the lead artist, Lamb penned the title based on inspiration from Leonard Cohen's song "Anthem."

"There are so many questions swirling at the heart of this project. In the darkest time of the year - in one of the darkest years we can remember - how do we find joy? How do we find light? That's essentially what we're after," Lamb said of the project.

"In the headwinds of a global pandemic, socio-political upheaval, racist violence, and a growing climate crisis," Lamb continued, "what is the appropriate way to find grace, provide comfort, or celebrate resilience? How do we do that communally if we can't all be together? We may still be on the journey for these answers, but I'm sure there will be music, dancing, and laughter along the way - and I can't think of a better group of collaborators for this journey."

Let the light of warm holiday connections lift your spirits and brighten the darkest of winter days. Music and movement merge to center grace, love, and friendship in a series of filmed vignettes that enable us to hold space together, even as we must stay apart. Join us to share in this celebration of community and resilience, as we invite the light to shine brightly within us all.

Lead Artist Isaac Lamb was most recently seen at PCS in Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and Twist Your Dickens. Cindy Im starred alongside Lamb last season in Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and returns for this new holiday show. They'll be joined by several local artists new to PCS: Claire Rigsby (The Thanksgiving Play at Artist Repertory Theatre), Samson Syharath (Managing Artistic Director of Theatre Diaspora), Julana Torres (Crowns at Portland Playhouse), and Tara Velarde (Once at Broadway Rose Theatre Company). Completing the creative team are Jennifer Lin (Designer), Maggie Heath (Designer), Chip Miller (PCS Associate Artistic Director), Kamilah Bush (PCS Literary Manager), and Dana Peterson (Stage Manager).

Tickets can be purchased at pcs.org or by calling the box office at 503.445.3700, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Once a ticket is purchased, the viewer can watch the show anytime between December 15, 2020 and January 3, 2021. The run time for this film is approximately 25 minutes. More information at pcs.org/the-bells-that-still-can-ring.

