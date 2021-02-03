Portland Center Stage Announces 2021 Annual Gala METAMORPHOSIS

Portland Center Stage's 2021 annual gala, Metamorphosis, will be livestreamed on February 20, 2021, at 7 p.m., following a 6:30 p.m. pre-show with music from Blossom. The event is free and open to all. Guests can RSVP and watch the livestream at pcs.org/gala. The livestream will also appear on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Artistic Director Marissa Wolf and Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller will be the Masters of Ceremony, leading a celebratory evening of joyful performances and a live auction and raffle to support Portland Center Stage. This year's gala is being held in honor of the life of Diana Gerding, who was one of PCS's most fervent supporters.

Performances will include a dance piece choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Redwood) and performed by Khalia Campbell, an original song composed for the gala by Quinlan Shea Fitzgerald (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility), and musical performances by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Edna Vázquez and Larry Owens, who starred in Dreamgirls at PCS and recently won the Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Obie awards, among others, for his performance in the breakout hit musical A Strange Loop. Delphon "DJ" Curtis Jr., who triumphed in the title role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch at PCS, will also return for a sing-a-long performance of "Wig in a Box."

To make the evening even more special, guests can order a three-course meal from Vibrant Table for $55 per person. The dinners will be delivered along with a complimentary bottle of wine (one per household) from Winderlea Vineyard and Winery. Dinner orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on February 15.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DIANA GERDING

This year's gala is being held in celebration of the life of Diana Gerding who, along with her husband Bob Gerding, was one of the most influential people in the history of Portland Center Stage. As a board member, Gerding not only offered her sage counsel to the theater, she also demonstrated deep personal commitment to PCS's artists and staff, and she was beloved by all in return.

Metamorphosis is made possible through the support of Gala Committee members Sharon Barnes (Co-Chair), Michael Reper (Co-Chair), Alison Page, Joe Mitchoff, and Rachel Trice. The Gala Lead Sponsors are Linda and Scott Andrews and The Standard. The Gala Major Sponsors are Sharon and Keith Barnes, Lana and Chris Finley, James and Morley Knoll, and KeyBank. The Gala Wine Sponsor is Winderlea Vineyard and Winery.

Event sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Development Manager Jack Ridenour-Starnes at jackr@pcs.org or 503-445-3744 for more information.

PORTLAND CENTER STAGE

Portland Center Stage is among the top 20 regional theaters in the country. Established in 1988 as a branch of Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the company became independent in 1994. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Marissa Wolf and Managing Director Cynthia Fuhrman, the company produces a mix of classic, contemporary, and world premiere productions, along with a variety of high quality education and community programs. As part of its dedication to new play development, the company has produced 28 world premieres, many of which were developed at its new works festival, JAW. Portland Center Stage's home is at The Armory, a historic building originally constructed in 1891. After a major renovation, The Armory opened in 2006 as the first building on the National Register of Historic Places, and the first performing arts venue in the country, to achieve a LEED Platinum rating.

Portland Center Stage is committed to identifying and interrupting instances of racism and all forms of oppression, through the principles of inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility (IDEA). Learn more at pcs.org/idea.

Portland Center Stage is funded in part by Season Superstars the Lead Corporate Champion Umpqua Bank and the Regional Arts and Culture Council. Further support comes from Mary and Don Blair; Tim and Mary Boyle; the National Endowment for the Arts; and the Oregon Arts Commission, a state agency funded by the state of Oregon and the National Endowment for the Arts.