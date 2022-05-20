Portland Artists Gather to Support La Casa de Paso with a Benefit Concert for the Border

On Memorial Day, a host of Rose City's most talented artists will come together at Resound NW for a concert benefiting refugees at the southern border. The show will include musical theater, folk, and pop song favorites in the theme of "Songs of Home," every refugee's dream.

"La Casa de Paso" will receive 100% of the proceeds from this event. La Casa de Paso is an organization whose mission is to provide emergency shelter for asylum-seeking women and children stranded in Tijuana, waiting to cross into the U.S. and begin their new life.

Courtney Freed and Bronwyn Baz will co-host and perform. Performers also include Patty Alvitez, Liz Bacon, Celia Castillo-Torres, Kimo Camat, Austin Comfort, Samantha Foley, Jillian Snow Harris, Kylie Clark Johnson, Tyler Andrew Jones, Voni Kengla, Timothy Lafolette, Rachel Ludeman, Adam James Roper, Audrey Voon, and Leah Yorkston. Piano accompaniment by Darcy White.

Regarding the purpose of the benefit concert:

"Nearly all refugees are still being held on the southern side of the border. Violence, fear, illness, and hunger are rampant. As artists, we can counter this inhumanity by lifting our voices in song and solidarity, raising funds to provide shelter and aid to those awaiting asylum trial".

Tickets at https://m.bpt.me/event/5458167. Donations: Accepted online or at event: https://www.lacasadepaso.com/how-to-donate.