Photos: Photos: BOOM CRASH LOVE - A Jazz Age Jukebox Musical at Dekum Street Theater
The show runs April 17 through April 26.
Check out production photos for the new musical Boom Crash Love, which makes its debut as a Fertile Ground Festival production running April 17 to April 26, 2026 at the historic Dekum Street Theater.
The show features a book by Portland playwright Timothy Krause, and performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m.
The cast includes Amelia Segler (Greta Murray), Nick Condon (Nick Bellows), Caralynn Rose (EveLynn Earhart), Richie Stone (Daniel Foster), Jeremy Southard (Richard Rich, et al.), and Amanda Rose Taddeo (Lotta Rich, et al.).
The band includes Mak Kastelic (piano), Bernardo Gomez (bass), and Rob Roy (percussion).
The production team includes Timothy Krause (playwright/producer), Paul Roder (director), Mak Kastelic (music director), Jeff George (choreographer), Ahmad Daniel Santos (costume designer), EZ Jones (lighting, sound & projections), and Olivia Johnston (production stage manager),
Check out production photos here!
Photo credit: Ken Aaron Photography
Jeremy Southard and Amanda Rose Taddeo
Richie Stone and Nick Condon
Nick Condon, Amelia Segler, Caralynn Rose, Richie Stone, Amanda Rose Taddeo, and Jeremy Southard
Nick Condon, Amelia Segler, Caralynn Rose, Richie Stone, Amanda Rose Taddeo, and Jeremy Southard
Nick Condon, Amelia Segler, Caralynn Rose, Richie Stone, Amanda Rose Taddeo, and Jeremy Southard
Amelia Segler, Caralynn Rose, Nick Condon, Richie Stone, Amanda Rose Taddeo, and Jeremy Southard
Caralynn Rose, Jeremy Southard, Amanda Rose Taddeo, Nick Condon, Richie Stone, and Amelia Segler
Nick Condon, Amelia Segler, Caralynn Rose, and Richie Stone
Amelia Segler, Nick Condon, Caralynn Rose, and Richie Stone
Caralynn Rose and Amelia Segler
Nick Condon and Richie Stone
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