Photos: Photos: BOOM CRASH LOVE - A Jazz Age Jukebox Musical at Dekum Street Theater

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Check out production photos for the new musical Boom Crash Love, which makes its debut as a Fertile Ground Festival production running April 17 to April 26, 2026 at the historic Dekum Street Theater.

The show features a book by Portland playwright Timothy Krause, and performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m.

The cast includes Amelia Segler (Greta Murray), Nick Condon (Nick Bellows), Caralynn Rose (EveLynn Earhart), Richie Stone (Daniel Foster), Jeremy Southard (Richard Rich, et al.), and Amanda Rose Taddeo (Lotta Rich, et al.).

The band includes Mak Kastelic (piano), Bernardo Gomez (bass), and Rob Roy (percussion).

The production team includes Timothy Krause (playwright/producer), Paul Roder (director), Mak Kastelic (music director), Jeff George (choreographer), Ahmad Daniel Santos (costume designer), EZ Jones (lighting, sound & projections), and Olivia Johnston (production stage manager),

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Ken Aaron Photography