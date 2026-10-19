Photos: LIZZIE Opens at Bridgetown Conservatory
The show features a score featuring music inspired by artists such as Heart, The Runaways, and Bikini Kill.
LIZZIE, the rock musical, recently opened at Bridgeport Conservatory in Portland. See sneak peek photos of Voni Kengla, Jessica Tidd, Tia Lempert, and Ashley Moore in action.
Based on the historical events surrounding the 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden, LIZZIE explores the days leading up to the shocking crime through the eyes of four women (Voni Kengla as Lizzie Borden, Jessica Tidd as Emma Borden, Tia Lempert as Alice Russell, and Ashley Moore as Bridget Sullivan), determined to tell their own story.
With a rock score inspired by artists such as Heart, The Runaways, and Bikini Kill, the musical is a bold examination of abuse, repression, freedom, and female rage. The show has earned international acclaim, with productions in more than 100 theaters across 11 countries and multiple Best Musical awards.
"LIZZIE is a Victorian murder mystery wrapped in a riot grrrl musical," said director Patrick Nims. "It's about what happens when women refuse to be silenced. The music is exhilarating, the actors fearless, and the emotional impact is unforgettable."
Content Advisory: LIZZIE contains mature themes, strong language, depictions of violence, and adult subject matter. Recommended for mature audiences.
LIZZIE runs until November 8.
Photo Credit: Bridgeport Conservatory
Voni Kengla and the cast of LIZZIE
Tia Lempert
The Cast of LIZZIE
Jessica Tidd
Voni Kengla and Jessica Tidd
Voni Kengla, Jessica Tidd and Ashley More
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