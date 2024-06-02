Photos: First Look at Triangle Productions' FLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Triangle Productions has released a first look at FLO, running through June 16th.

Check out production photos below!

The cast includes Abigail Lawrence as Flo (Florence Ballard), Bri-Sky McKezzie as Mary (Wilson), Lydia Fleming as Diane/Diana (Ross), Essence Fleming as Maxine/Betty/Barbara, Ken Dembo as Berry Gordy, T J Pendarvis as Paul/Richard, Michael Hammerstrom as Mr. Jenkins/Mr. Silver.

Florence Ballard was 14 years old when she along with her friends Mary Wilson and Betty McGlown was asked to be the ‘girl group’ of the Primes (who later became The Temptations). Mary’s other friend, Diane Ross, joined soon after and became The Primettes. They languished as a group, Betty dropped out and one afternoon after trying to find a name, Flo came up with the name The Supremes, “Like the bread.” (Yes, at the time there was a bread brand, Supreme in Detroit). These girls, who all lived in the Brewster Projects of Detroit, would be taken under the wing of Berry Gordy. Until 1964, with the release of Where Did Our Love Go, they were known as the no-hit Supremes. That all changed and they became THE girl group for almost a decade as popular as The Beatles. This musical is about Florence Ballard and her journey. It is hoped it will dispel myths many people thought were true from the musical and movie Dreamgirls and the tragic incident that no woman should go through that changed Flo’s life and those around her forever.

Photo Credit: David Kinder/Kinderpics

Comments