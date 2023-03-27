Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE INHERITANCE PART 1 at Triangle Productions

Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, THE INHERITANCE tells the story of three generations of gay men in NYC attempting to forge a future for themselves.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Triangle Productions is presenting The Inheritance Part 1 - April 6-17, and The Inheritance Part 2 - June 1-17.

Get a first look at photos of The Inheritance Part 1 below!

Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, THE INHERITANCE tells the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives-an older man and a younger one-their future suddenly becomes uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths. Inspired by E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End, THE INHERITANCE is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.

Directed by Andres Alcala
Assistant Director and Producer Donald Horn
Stage Manager - Jason Coffey
Light design - Trevor Sargent
Set/Props - a collaboration between Donald Horn and Andres Alcala
Video Design and implementation - Andres Alcala

TICKETS:
Online: www.trianglepro.org or call us 503-239-5919




