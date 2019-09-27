Photo Flash: Theatre Vertigo Presents COMPLEX

Article Pixel Sep. 27, 2019  

Receiving its world premiere at Theatre Vertigo, this script was workshopped and performed locally at the 2013 JAW: A Playwright's Festival at Portland Center Stage. Playwright Dominic Finocchiaro is teaming up with director Connery MacRae also later this season at CoHo Productions with The Found Dog Ribbon Dance.

Something strange is going on in the apartment complex. When residents start turning up dead in ever more gruesome ways, it's left to busybody tenant Todd to sort out the mess and stop the bleeding.

A dark comedy about modern living and other forms of mass murder.

**Contains strong language, blood, guts and adult content (learn more by calling 503 482 8655)

For tickets e-mail tickets@theatrevertigo.org

Photo Credit: SleeperStudios

