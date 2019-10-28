Photo Flash: REDWOOD At Portland Center Stage At The Armory.

This October, Brittany K. Allen will star in the world premiere of her play Redwood at Portland Center Stage at The Armory.

In Redwood, a young Black woman's relationship with her white boyfriend is thrown into turmoil when her uncle's exploration of their family's lineage reveals that her ancestors were enslaved by her boyfriend's ancestors. Guided by a hip-hop dance class chorus, this singular American story is about finding a way to live and love in a present that's overpopulated with ghosts.

Associate Producer Chip Miller makes his directing debut at The Armory with this vibrant, humor-filled, theatrical production. Darrell Grand Moultrie, who has choreographed for Beyoncé and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, makes his debut at The Armory choreographing this dance-infused play.

"How much of our identity is something we choose? And how much of it is tied to our genealogy - the traumas and joys of our ancestors being passed along to us through generations?" Miller said. "That Brittany is able to ask these challenging questions while maintaining a true sense of joy, surprise, and theatricality, continues to astound me. Plus, there's dancing!"

The Armory will host various free community events, including: a pre-show reception on Oct. 26 featuring the Genealogical Forum of Oregon's President Vince Patton and Director at Large Julie Ramos, founder of the African-American Interest Group at GFO; a pre-show conversation on Nov. 13 with Redwood director Chip Miller and playwright and star Brittany K. Allen; and additional discussions with cast, crew, and community guests. Details will be posted at www.pcs.org/redwood closer to the show.

Photo Credit: Russell J. Young





