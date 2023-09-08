PREVIOUSLY PERFORMED PRIVATELY Variety Show Will Entertain and Support The Arts

The event is scheduled to take place on October 7th at Metropolitan Performing Arts in Vancouver, WA, and will also be streamed for viewing at home.

Metropolitan Performing Arts presents "Previously Performed Privately," a captivating variety show aimed at supporting the arts and igniting the spirit of live performance. The event is scheduled to take place on October 7th at Metropolitan Performing Arts in Vancouver, WA, and will also be streamed for viewing at home.

"Previously Performed Privately" promises to be an unforgettable evening of laughter, music, dance, and theatrical brilliance, bringing together an eclectic blend of talent from the local arts community to perform pieces that, until now, they've only ever been able to perform in the shower or the car. Now they are bringing the show to a live audience!

The fundraiser aims to raise funds that will directly benefit Metropolitan Performing Arts, which plays a crucial role in nurturing local talent, promoting inclusive arts education for our youth by offering scholarships for our students based on merit and need, and ensuring that theater remains a vital part of Vancouver's cultural landscape.

Tickets for "Previously Performed Privately" are available for purchase at mpa.booktix.com or by contacting the box office at (360) 975-1585. Attendees will not only have the opportunity to laugh, cry, and sing along but also contribute to a meaningful cause that supports the growth and development of the arts.

Don't miss this exceptional evening of entertainment and philanthropy! Join us on October 7th at Metropolitan Performing Arts for "Previously Performed Privately." For more information and updates, please visit metropolitanperformingarts.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram, @metropolitanperformingarts.




